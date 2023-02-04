GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

