GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GrafTech International Stock Down 15.3 %
NYSE EAF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 5,094,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.
EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
