GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Stock Down 15.3 %

NYSE EAF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 5,094,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3,054.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 524,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.