Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Head to Head Review

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -32.83% -55.01% -14.68% Qualys 21.66% 25.13% 12.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Group and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 2 6 5 0 2.23

Risk & Volatility

Qualys has a consensus price target of $141.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.94 -$14.89 million ($0.85) -2.51 Qualys $411.17 million 11.36 $70.96 million $2.57 47.85

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualys beats Great Elm Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers. The Investment Management segment consists of management fees and property management fees. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.