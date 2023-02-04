Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0667 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $794,962.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00424903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00739268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00589142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00185969 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

