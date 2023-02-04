Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $235.89 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,525 shares of company stock worth $8,974,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.