GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.