H2O DAO (H2O) Hits Market Cap of $27.60 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and $90,011.08 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00430356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.64 or 0.29355012 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00415671 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

