H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.96. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 14,576 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEOFF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

