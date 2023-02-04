H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.96. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 14,576 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEOFF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

