Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

SQ stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09, a PEG ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

