Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,889 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $12,366,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 623,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $12.08 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

