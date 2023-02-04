Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in NU by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

