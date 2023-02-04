Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

HBI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,118,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

