Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.35-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

