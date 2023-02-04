HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,244.98

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,244.98 ($27.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,175 ($26.86). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,190 ($27.05), with a volume of 591,690 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 770.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,243.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,244.98.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

