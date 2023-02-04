Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,650,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock worth $28,535,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,653,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $14,820,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

