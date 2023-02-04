Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HMY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
