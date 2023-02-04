Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.