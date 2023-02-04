HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) COO Sells $4,138,519.52 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.08 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

