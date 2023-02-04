Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29-$9.46 EPS.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.43. Hershey has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

