HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 2.2%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 234,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 328,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18. The firm has a market cap of C$94.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

