HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,159. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

