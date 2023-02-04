HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $671,200.21 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. HI has a market cap of $67.22 million and $671,200.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00049238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00225452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02440278 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $729,378.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

