Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

