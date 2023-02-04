Hive (HIVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $496.45 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $283.92 million and $496.45 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00428488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.70 or 0.29212424 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00414980 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 467,382,214 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.