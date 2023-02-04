Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.
In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
