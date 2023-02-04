Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. 1,693,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,738. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

