holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.06 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and $331,169.18 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.70 or 0.07095027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00064028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024931 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06367855 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $222,812.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.