Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.00 billion-$37.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.88 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.69. 4,457,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,604. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.42. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,061,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.