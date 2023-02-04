Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. 4,457,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,938. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

