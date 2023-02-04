Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.60

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 29235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

