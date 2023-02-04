Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

