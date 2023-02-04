Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
