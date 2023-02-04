Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, November 28th.
OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33.
HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.
