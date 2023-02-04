Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.65.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.89.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

