Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.65.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

