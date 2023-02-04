Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$498,740.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

