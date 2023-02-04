Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.56

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.56 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.35). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.19), with a volume of 323,385 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.45) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.26).

Hunting Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £545.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.43.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

