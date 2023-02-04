Huobi Token (HT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.79 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00024180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $921.72 million and $11.79 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

