Huobi Token Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $924.18 million and $11.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00024316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00430356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.64 or 0.29355012 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00415671 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.