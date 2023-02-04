HUSD Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $32.88 million and $0.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

