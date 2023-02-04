ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

