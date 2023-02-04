IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.83

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.83 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 65.40 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80), with a volume of 225,377 shares traded.

IDOX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.21 million and a PE ratio of 6,500.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.88.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

