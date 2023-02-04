IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 97,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.