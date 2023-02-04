IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

