IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

