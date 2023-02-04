IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,606 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.