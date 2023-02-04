IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

