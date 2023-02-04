IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 583 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

GLD stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

