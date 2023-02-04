IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

