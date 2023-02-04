IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

