IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.