Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:ITW traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $246.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
