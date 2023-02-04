Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $246.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

