IMC Chicago LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

RFG opened at $190.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.11 and a 1 year high of $215.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.74.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

